Sword, firearm found in search at sand trader's office in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A sword and a country-made pistol were recovered at the office of sand trader Sudhir Rathi in a search, conducted in connection with the mysterious death of his servant, an officer said on Saturday.

Rathi was arrested on Friday for the unlawful possession of weapons.

The sand trader confessed to keeping weapons to intimidate the public and maintain his dominance in the area, ACP (Loni) Siddhartha Gautam said.

Regarding the death, he said his 40-year-old servant, Vicky, shot himself with a licensed firearm.

On Wednesday, Vicky was found dead on the ground floor of office-cum-residence of Rathi.