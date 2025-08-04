Sword of goddess Tuljabhavani safe, says temple trust

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) Shri Tuljabhawani Temple Sansthan has clarified that the sword of the goddess is safe and not stolen as alleged by some priests last week.

"It was alleged earlier that the sword had been stolen, which is not true. The sword was used earlier in a ritual by Ganeshwar Dravid Shastri of Varanasi in June. The sword has been handed over to the head of Wakojibuwa mutt for performing daily rituals on the sword," the temple trust stated in a release.

Some priests of the Tuljabhavani temple on Saturday alleged that the sword of the goddess had gone missing.

The ancient Shree Tulaja Bhavani Temple is considered one of the 51 Shakti Pithas located on the banks of the Mandakini River in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra.

The goddess is considered the "kuldevi" (clan deity) of several Maratha families.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to visit this temple to seek the blessings of the goddess. PTI AW NSK