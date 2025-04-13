Sword-wielding Karni Sena members hold rally in Agra over Rana Sanga remarks by MP Ramji Lal Suman

Agra (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) Wearing yellow and saffron scarves and brandishing swords, members of the Karni Sena and other 40 Kshatriya groups assembled in the Garhi area here on Saturday, demanding an apology from Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman for his remarks against Rajput king Rana Sanga.

The local administration remained on high alert following a warning issued by the Karni Sena -- whose members had come to Agra for the 'Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan' -- that they would march towards Suman's residence if he did not issue an apology before 5 pm, police sources said.

In response to the threat, local SP leaders also began assembling near Suman's house but the Karni Sena march was called off following the intervention of senior administrative officials and local BJP leaders, they said.

Karni Sena state president Sandeep Singh said if Suman did not apologise, Kshatriya organisations would "formulate a strategy" of action for the future.

He said this while addressing the media after the conclusion of 'Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan' (pride of blood conference).

Police had tightened the security around Suman's house significantly in anticipation of Karni Sena's gathering.

The Rajya Sabha MP's residence was allegedly attacked on March 26 by Karni Sena members after he referred to Rana Sanga, a Rajput icon, as a "traitor".

Saturday's gathering began in the morning, with the crowd size significantly increasing by the afternoon.

Many leaders of the Kshatriya groups took to the stage set up for the massive gathering and raised slogans praising the 16th-century king.

Videos from the event showed many brandishing swords, spears, and wooden sticks at the gathering.

When asked about the attendees wielding weapons, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sonam Kumar said the police would investigate the matter.

The DCP said that a "three-tier security plan" was put in place, with police deployment across 24 identified points and barriers erected at various locations.

To bolster local forces, police personnel were also called in from neighbouring districts including Meerut, Jhansi and Mainpuri. Authorities also maintained a close watch on social media activity related to the conference.

April 12 is observed as Rana Sanga's birth anniversary and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to X to greet people on the occasion.

"On the birth anniversary of the mighty Rana Sanga Ji, who was dedicated to the protection of religion, many salutes to him!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

"His story of glory, a symbol of patriotism and sacrifice, is a golden chapter in history. His bravery will continue to irrigate the land of India with self-respect for centuries," Adityanath added.

The controversy on Rana Sanga was triggered after Suman on March 21 said in Parliament that Rana Sanga invited Mughal emperor Babur to India to defeat Ibrahim Lodi, the last sultan of the Delhi Sultanate.

The SP leader argued that if Indian Muslims are labelled as Babur's descendants, by the same logic, other communities can also be seen as descendants of a "traitor" like Rana Sanga.

The remarks, which questioned the Rajput legacy, drew an immediate backlash from Rajput bodies, including the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and the Karni Sena.

Suman has moved the Allahabad High Court seeking security after the attack on his house. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY