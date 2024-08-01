Swords seized in Jalna

Jalna (Maharashtra), Jul 31 (PTI) The Jalna police's crime branch seized a parcel of 22 swords sent through India Post here on Wednesday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Aditya Katkar and Mangesh Katkar, residents of Lodhi Mohalla, and confiscated the parcel at the head post office.

After being alerted about the arrival of the weapons, reportedly ordered from Amritsar, a team led by inspector Pankaj Jadhav set up a trap and nabbed the accused as they arrived to collect the parcel.

The police were investigating the purpose behind the acquisition of such a large number of swords, inspector Jadhav said. PTI COR KRK