SWOT analysis of parties in Goa

Panaji, Mar 16 (PTI) Of the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa, retaining one and wresting the other will be the ruling BJP’s focus in the ensuing elections in the coastal state.

Lok Sabha polls in Goa will be held in a single phase on May 7. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The BJP, which has been ruling Goa since 2012, appears to be better-placed, while the Congress is contesting the election as a key constituent of the INDIA bloc, a multi-party coalition.

The contest will be interesting this time as the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP), a new regional political outfit, has also jumped into the fray.

Goa comprises two districts and has as many Lok Sabha constituencies, North Goa and South Goa.

While North Goa is currently represented by BJP's Shripad Naik, the South Goa seat is held by Congress leader Francisco Sardinha.

Following is the SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of the main parties in Goa: BJP: Strengths: *Having 33 of the total 40 MLAs in the state assembly, the BJP has developed a strong network of leaders and cadres in the state, which may work in its favour.

*The BJP is banking on PM Modi’s charisma and projecting the central government's works in the last one decade.

Weaknesses: *Significant presence of non-Hindu vote bank can be a matter of concern for the BJP. The party’s image as a saffron outfit has not gone down well with many Christian and Muslim voters in the state.

Opportunities: *Being in power at the Centre and also in the state can be an advantage to the BJP, which always keeps highlighting this point through its “double engine sarkar” rhetoric.

*The rumblings within the INDIA bloc allies can benefit the BJP.

Threats: *Anti-incumbency could play a spoilsport for the BJP.

*The BJP could face a backlash from minority community due to its focus on the Hindutva agenda in the coastal state which has a 27 per cent Christian population.

INDIA bloc: Strengths: *This multi-party coalition has the advantage of projecting itself as a united force, with Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) as some of its members.

*Votes by traditional voters of different allies can boost the overall performance of the alliance.

Weaknesses: *INDIA bloc lacks powerful leadership in the state. Not having any strong candidates can affect its chance of winning.

*The Goa unit of the Congress is fraught with infighting.

Opportunities: *The anti-incumbency factor in the BJP-ruled state may work in favour of the multi-party alliance.

*With just two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, reaching out to voters through the cadres of different parties can be easier for the INDIA bloc.

Threats: *The INDIA bloc allies are trying to put up a united front, but differences within the grouping may mar the poll campaign.

Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP): Strengths: *RGP has managed to attract the youth on the issue of protecting the rights of the persons of Goan origin with respect to jobs, benefits of various government schemes and education.

Weaknesses: *RGP is a new party and is contesting Lok Sabha elections for the first time. The candidates declared by the party are young with no experience in any elected bodies.

Opportunities: *Being a new party registered in 2022, the RGP has an opportunity to influence voters who disapprove of the politics of national parties.

Threats: *A new entrant in parliamentary polls, the RGP faces the threat of rejection by voters. PTI RPS NP VT VT