SWOT analysis of parties in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is aiming to bag all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the ensuing polls after its stunning victory in the assembly elections four months ago.

Advertisment

The BJP would be making all-out efforts to snatch the Chhindwara seat, the only constituency it lost in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, political observers said.

For the Congress, regaining its old charm will be a major task in the crucial parliamentary polls.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Advertisment

Following is the SWOT analysis of the parties ahead of the elections: BJP: Strengths: *The BJP is relying heavily on the mass appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His image of a nationalistic leader, a man with a vision, result-oriented, someone with global acceptance and a person with no dynastic baggage is seen as the party’s potent force for the Lok Sabha polls.

*Madhya Pradesh BJP unit has a robust organisational setup, and is always in “election mode” according to political observers. With Mohan Yadav’s elevation as chief minister, it has sent out a strong message to the OBC (Other Backward Classes) vote bank.

*The ruling party is banking on the development plank, the opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya, direct benefit transfers to women and farmers, initiatives to honour tribal icons to win over the community, Hindutva push through development of temple corridors and a “double engine” government.

Advertisment

Weaknesses: *Lack of internal cohesiveness among prominent BJP leaders after the surprise selection of three-term MLA Mohan Yadav as the chief minister, overlooking top guns like former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ex-minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Kailash Vijayvargiya are a matter of concern in a section of the party.

*Besides graft allegations levelled by the Congress, the BJP could face heat on issues like alleged atrocities on Dalits, unemployment and farmers’ problems.

Opportunities: *The BJP has been in an advantageous situation for being in power and also for declaring the party candidates well in advance.

Advertisment

*A weak opposition could present the BJP with a chance to win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats.

*Though the Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Congress for the Khajuraho seat, the opposition bloc INDIA doesn’t seem to be working in the state as AAP is yet to open its cards. The BSP and AIMIM could cut into Congress' votes and give the BJP an edge.

Threats: *The BJP cannot afford to see its tally dropping below 28. Despite its strong focus on making a clean sweep, Kamal Nath’s bastion Chhindwara still poses a formidable challenge to it.

Advertisment

Congress: Strengths: *Congress is banking on its new state leadership in the form of MP unit president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar. Patwari is a prominent OBC leader, while Singhar is a known tribal face of the party.

*The party also expects to benefit from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi that traversed through Madhya Pradesh for five days and covered Gwalior-Chambal and Malwa regions, especially the tribal belt in its last leg.

*If senior party leaders like Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachori, Ajay Singh and Arun Yadav gel well with the new leadership, then it will help the Congress in a big way, say observers.

Advertisment

Weaknesses: *Unless dust settles over the rumours of former chief minister Kamal Nath going the Jyotiraditya Scindia way (joining BJP), the party could suffer heavily in the Mahakaushal region, which also comprises the veteran leader’s stronghold Chhindwara.

*Retaining the Chhindwara seat will be a major challenge for the Congress as the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to wrest it.

*Tackling a weak organisation, lack of unity among the rank and file and dearth of financial resources will be major challenges for the Congress in the state, say observers.

Opportunities: *Congress’ vote share remained intact in the last assembly polls, and the party could use corruption as a major issue to corner the BJP in the state.

*The grand old party can also usher in a generational change by fielding young faces in the Lok Sabha polls.

Threats: *Retaining Chhindwara and winning the 12 seats it had bagged in 2009 will be a major task for Congress. If it fails to do so, then it will face a tough time retaining its old charm.

*AAP and AIMIM are relatively new players in Madhya Pradesh but have the potential to damage Congress’ prospects. Congress will also have to face BSP, which is a major force in Vindhya and Chambal regions. PTI MAS NR VT VT