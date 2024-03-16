SWOT analysis of rivals in Haryana

Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) The BJP recently gave itself a makeover in Haryana, replacing its chief minister and also parting ways with coalition partner JJP. Here’s a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis of the main parties in Haryana.

BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY Strengths * In power for over nine year in Haryana, the BJP is fighting the polls from a position of strength * The just replaced Manohar Lal Khattar government was seen by many to be a relatively corruption-free dispensation Weakness * The BJP is not in the good books of a section of farmers, it has taken a tough stand against farmer protests Opportunity * PM Narendra Modi’s popularity, appeal of the Hindutva ideology improves the BJP’s chances Threat * MP Brijendra Singh resignation to join the Congress, amid speculation that his father Birender Singh too may switch sides, will hurt the BJP in Hisar and other areas CONGRESS Strength * Two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala individually influence a wide range of voters Weaknesses * A divided house with separate factions led by Hooda and the “SRK group” of Surjewala, Selja and Kiran Chaudhary * Rival parties still rake up alleged scams from the time when the Congress was in power in the state Opportunity * The recent tie-up with the AAP, which is contesting one seat in the state and supporting the party on the rest, comes as a boost to the Congress Threat * Though the Congress managed to woo Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, many leaders have switched to the BJP. The party needs to worry about keeping its flock together JANNAYAK JANTA PARTY Strengths * The JJP enhanced its standing in Haryana, being part of the state’s ruling coalition till recently * The JJP exercises influence in the state’s rural areas, claims stake to the Devi Lal legacy Weakness * The JJP will find the going tough after the break-up with the BJP Opportunity * JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is a prominent face of the Jat community, enjoys popularity among the youth Threat * Dushyant's estranged uncle and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala will keep gunning for him INDIAN NATIONAL LOK DAL Strength * Led by former CM Om Prakash Chautala, the INLD has a strong rural vote base * Party leader Abhay Singh Chautala has been crisscrossing the state which has given a boost to the outfit Weaknesses * After the split in the party, some of the cadre shifted to the JJP * In the past, top party leaders have joined the Congress or the BJP Opportunity * The INLD will woo those looking for an alternative to the BJP and the Congress, its best bet could be the Sirsa seat.

Threat * The breakaway JJP will try to weaken it.