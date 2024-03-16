SWOT analysis of rivals in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Mar 16 (PTI) A little over a year after it came to power in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is battling a crisis in its ranks in the state – and blaming the BJP for it.

This is how the two parties fare in a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

CONGRESS Strengths * The Congress is in power in the state, winning the assembly polls only months back * The new government did a fairly good job of handling the monsoon disaster, announcing also a Rs 4,500 crore special package from its own funds Weaknesses * The Himachal Congress is a divided house and the recent rebellion by six MLAs triggered a serious crisis * The failure to fulfil assembly poll promises could impact the party's Lok Sabha performance * Power is concentrated in Shimla and Hamirpur, and the party faces charges of discrimination against Kangra and Mandi regions Opportunity * The Congress will try to sell the achievements of the new state government, including the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme Threats * Infighting has hit the morale of party workers before the elections * Unrest among the youth over "delay" in declaring results of exams for government jobs * The BJP could be eyeing an opportunity to destabilise the Congress government in the state BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY Strengths * The inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram temple will have a significant impact on voters * Compared to the Congress, BJP leader have put up a united front in the state Welfare schemes launched by the Centre will help the BJP get votes Weaknesses * It faces allegations of discrimination towards the state by the BJP-led Centre as no special package was announced after the monsoon disaster * A huge debt liability left by the previous BJP government in the state Opportunities * Several central leaders expected in Himachal to campaign for the party * The crisis in the state Congress gives BJP an chance to cash in on it Threat * Party workers are likely to oppose the induction of former Congress leaders in the state BJP.