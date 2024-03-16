SWOT analysis of rivals in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in the last elections and also registered a victory in the recent assembly polls. But the Congress too has a history of doing well in the state elections, winning alternate polls in recent decades.
An analysis of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT).
BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY
Strengths
* Strong organisational network down to the booth level
* PM Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to the state give the party the edge over the opposition
Weakness
* Unrest among leaders over denial of the party ticket to MLAs, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan left to join the Congress
Opportunities
* The BJP aims to cash in on the momentum gained by the assembly polls victory just months back
* It hopes to woo young voters after the new state government formed an SIT and made arrests in paper leak cases
* The BJP claims to have made progress on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project with the state government signing an MoU with the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government
* The BJP continues to attack the previous Congress government over “appeasement” of minorities
Threat
* A section of farmers in northern Rajasthan has backed protests by Punjab farmers
CONGRESS
Strengths
* Veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot’s political acumen will come in useful
* Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot’s popularity with the youth and the Gurjar community is an asset
Weaknesses
* A power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot over the past five years has sapped the party’s strength
* The party’s organisational structure and booth management are not as strong as that of the BJP
Opportunities
* The Congress will try to cash in on dissatisfaction in the Gurjar community, which feels it hasn’t got the representation it deserves in the state’s new BJP government
* Regional parties like Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) could tie up with the Congress
Threats
* The party finds it hard to counter BJP allegations of minority ‘appeasement’ and corruption during the last Congress government in the state
* Former minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malvia recently joined the BJP, amid fears that other senior Congress leaders too may change sides.