SWOT anaylsis of rivals in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Mar 16 (PTI) The BJP has to do at least as well in these elections as the last time in Uttar Pradesh to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of winning 370 seats in the new Parliament. As of now, the party in UP appears to be on course for this.

Here is a SWOT analysis – strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats – of the rivals in the state.

BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY Strengths *Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature from Varanasi has a major impact on other UP constituencies as well *The new Ram temple in Ayodhya strengthens the party’s Hindutva plank Weakness *Absence of influential OBC and Dalit leaders to match Akhilesh Yadav or Mayawati Opportunities * The BJP will cash in on the perception that the Yogi Adityanath government has “zero tolerance” towards crime * Development of infrastructure, particularly highways and airports, in recent years improves the BJP’s prospects *The induction of Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD and Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party in the fold strengthens the NDA alliance Threat: *Alienation of Muslims could result in consolidation of the community’s anti-BJP vote in some pockets SAMAJWADI PARTY Strengths * SP has a strong base in the OBC and Muslim communities *The Yadav family appears to have buried its differences in recent years and put forward a united front Weaknesses * The party leadership mainly revolves around the Yadav family * The SP faces BJP accusation of being partial to Muslims and harbouring “criminals” within its ranks Opportunity * The recently forged alliance with the Congress could help avoid splitting of votes, particularly within the Muslim community, in several constituencies Threat * Defection of party leaders and allies to the BJP and the NDA as polls near BAHUJAN SAMAJ PARTY Strength * Despite a bad showing in the past few elections, the party enjoys an enviable support base among Dalit voters Weaknesses *The Bahujan Samaj Party relies heavily on Mayawati as its leader, virtually no second rung of leadership * Dismal performance in the 2022 assembly elections; its dwindling presence in Parliament and state legislature has demoralised party workers Opportunity * Depending on its performance, the BSP has a chance of striking a post-poll understanding with the winning party or coalition Threat * Another bad election result could have an impact on the party’s relevance.

CONGRESS Strength * Party workers would draw strength from Rahul Gandhi’s yatras Weakness *Weak organisational structure in the state Opportunity * The alliance with the SP gives it a chance to put up a serious fight on some seats Threat * Aggressive electioneering by PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. PTI SNS ASH ASH ASH