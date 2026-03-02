SWR achieves overall gross revenue of Rs 8,550 cr in FY 2025-26 up to Feb

Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) The SWR on Monday said it has achieved an overall gross revenue of Rs 8,550 crore during the financial year 2025-26 up to February, registering a growth of 14.31 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year, it said.

It also recorded a robust financial and operational performance for February 2026, driven by strong growth in both freight and passenger revenue.

In a statement, the South Western Railway (SWR) said freight revenue emerged as the major contributor, reaching Rs 4,876 crore, reflecting a significant growth of 18.27 per cent, while passenger revenue increased to Rs 3,154 crore, registering a growth of 9.25 per cent.

In February 2026 alone, SWR earned a gross revenue of Rs 780 crore, registering a growth of 7.25 per cent compared to last year, it said.

According to SWR, passenger revenue for the month stood at Rs 307 crore, showing a growth of 14.5 per cent, with 13.66 million passengers travelling across the zone.

Freight revenue during the month reached Rs 415 crore, supported by improved freight loading performance.

Commercial sundry revenue also recorded a notable rise to Rs 26.38 crore, while ticket checking earnings increased to Rs 6.32 crore, it said.

On the freight operations front, SWR loaded 47.5 million tonnes (MT) of originating freight during the financial year up to February 2026 compared to 40.6 MT in the previous year, registering a strong growth of 17 per cent, the SWR said.

Commodity-wise, iron ore loading reached 19 MT (growth of 10.7 per cent), steel loading increased to 9.8 MT (growth of 35.9 per cent) while coal loading improved to 9.3 MT, registering a growth of 16.6 per cent, it said.

During February 2026, SWR loaded 4.26 MT of originating freight, marking a 5.3 per cent increase over last year.

Steel loading touched 0.89 MT, achieving the Best Ever February performance, while coal loading rose to 0.90 MT with a growth of 19.6 per cent, it added. PTI AMP KH