SWR books over 6 lakh cases of ticketless travel, collects Rs 46.31 cr fine from April to Dec

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The South Western Railway (SWR) on Wednesday said a total of 6.27 lakh cases of ticketless travel were detected and realised fine of Rs 46.31 crore during the period of April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

The major contributor was Bengaluru division of the SWR alone, which booked 3.68 lakh cases and collected Rs 28.26 crore in fines.

“SWR has booked 6,27,014 cases of ticketless travelling in this financial year up to December and collected Rs 46.31 crore in penalties, which is 9.95 per cent more than the corresponding period of last year and highest ever since the inception of SWR,” the Railway zone said in a statement.

It added that in December 2023, 72,041 cases were booked and a revenue of Rs. 5.13 crore was recorded through fines levied on ticketless travellers in SWR zone. PTI GMS GMS ROH