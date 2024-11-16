Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin arrives in Bhopal on five-day MP visit

Bhopal, Nov 16 (PTI) Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, arrived in Bhopal from Mumbai on Saturday on a five-day visit to Madhya Pradesh.

Hundreds of members of his community accorded him a grand welcome at a function at the MSB Educational Institute ground in the Mubarakpur area, Gandhi Nagar, in the city.

Saifuddin, the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq of Dawoodi Bohras, prayed for peace, prosperity and happiness for the people of Bhopal and called upon the masses to walk in righteousness, the community’s city media in-charge Ibrahim Ali Daudi told PTI.

The spiritual leader left for Ashta town in adjoining Sehore district. During his MP trip, Saifuddin will also visit Sehore city and Ichhawar town. From there, he will proceed to Harda, Itarsi and Narmadapuram, formerly Hoshangabad, districts.

During his visits to different places, Saifuddin will give sermons, and guide and interact with his community members, Daudi said.

This is Saifuddin’s second visit to Bhopal since 2017. He is visiting Ashta, Sehore, Itarsi and Narmadapuram for the first time after taking the leadership of his community in 2014, Daudi added. PTI LAL NR