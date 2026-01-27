SYL canal issue: Cong's Bajwa slams CM Mann

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of failing to defend the state's legitimate rights over its waters.

The attack by Bajwa came after Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday discussed the long-pending Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue in a "cordial atmosphere". After the meeting here, both the chief ministers held a joint media briefing with Mann calling Haryana as Punjab's "brother, not an enemy".

Slamming Mann, Bajwa said, "Once again, the chief minister failed to defend Punjab's riparian rights. There was not a single word on constitutional safeguards, not a word on established principles of riparian law. And suddenly, his favourite line 'Punjab ke paas ik boond pani vi nahi' (Punjab does not have a single drop of water)' vanished into thin air." He emphasized that Punjab is an over-exploited, environmentally fragile state with no surplus water to share.

"The facts are clear, the law is clear, and Punjab's position is clear. What is unclear is why the chief minister chose optics over obligation and Haryana's narrative over Punjab's survival," Bajwa said in a statement.

"This is not ignorance; this is willful abdication. This is not incompetence, this is backstabbing. When the lifeline of Punjab was at stake, the chief minister chose symbolism instead of substance," said the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

"The people of Punjab will remember who stood firm for their rights and who traded away Punjab's water at a podium," said Bajwa.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal accused Mann of twisting reference to Bhai Kanhaiya to justify handing over Punjab's river waters to other states, especially Haryana, and said it is "outrageous and sacrilegious".

"It is one thing to offer water to the dying as an act of charity and compassion as Bhai Kanhaiya ji did, and quite another to surrender Punjab's lifeline, the river waters," said Badal in a post on X.

He demanded from CM Mann to apologise for allegedly distorting Sikh history.

"This is about Punjab's riparian rights, not charity," he said.

After the meeting with Saini, Mann said, "As the CM (Saini) saab said that Gurus' 'bani' is guiding us. We are the descendants of Bhai Kanhaiya ji who gave water even to enemies in the war. Haryana is not our enemy, it is our brother." Bhai Kanhaiya, who was a disciple of ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur, carried a 'mashk' (leather pouch filled with water) on his shoulder in a battle in Anandpur Sahib and served water to the wounded without any discrimination.