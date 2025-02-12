SYL canal issue: Want 'good resolution' through dialogue, says Union Minister Paatil

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Wednesday said the Centre wants a "good resolution" of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue through dialogue.

For decades, Punjab and Haryana have been at loggerheads over the construction of the canal to effectively allocate water from the Ravi and Beas rivers.

The project envisaged a 214 km canal, of which 122 km was to be constructed in Punjab and 92 km in Haryana. Haryana has completed the project in its territory but Punjab, which launched the construction work in 1982, later shelved it.

Asked about the issue at a press conference here, Paatil said the Supreme Court had directed that Haryana, Punjab and the Centre should sit together to resolve the issue.

"Earlier, attempts in this regard were made and I am also making efforts," Patil said. We want a "good resolution" of the issue through dialogue instead of any dispute, he added.

"We understand that it is important for Haryana (that the issue should be resolved)," he added.

Haryana was carved out of Punjab on November 1, 1966. Haryana has been seeking completion of the canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre-feet (MAF) water, and also that Punjab should comply with the Supreme Court orders for the completion of the canal.

The top court had on January 15, 2002, ruled in favour of Haryana in a suit filed by it in 1996 and directed the Punjab government to construct its portion of the SYL canal.

Punjab has, in the past, maintained that it has no surplus water to share.

During the press conference, Paatil highlighted the decisions taken by the central government for the welfare of people in the Union Budget presented recently by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He also touched upon revisions in income tax slabs aimed at providing relief to the middle class.

While responding to a question on Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal's "poison in Yamuna" remark ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Paatil said, "I have been drinking the water of Delhi for the last 16 years and I am alive. Had there been poison (in Yamuna water), I would not have been holding a press conference".

Paatil said the water of the Yamuna River was getting polluted due to garbage, dirty sewage and industrial waste generated in Delhi.

Referring to the BJP winning the Delhi Assembly polls, Paatil said, "After the formation of the new government, we will clean the Yamuna like we have cleaned the Ganga".

Targeting the AAP, he said they always tried to mislead the people of Delhi.

On the issue of the release of water from Haryana to Delhi, the minister said, at present, 925 mcm (million cubic metres) of water is being supplied to Delhi against the demand of 700 mcm. Hence, sufficient water is supplied to Delhi by Haryana, he said.

Paatil said every effort is being made to raise awareness among the people to stop the wastage of water. He spoke about rainwater harvesting and also said work is going on to ensure water supply in every field.

He also said that dedicated measures are being taken to improve groundwater levels in Haryana's dark zone blocks.

He said there are around 150 districts across the country where several blocks have been classified as dark zones due to depleting groundwater levels. Haryana is also included in this list.

He said under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, 13.8 lakh farmers in Haryana are receiving direct benefits. Nationwide, more than 9.58 crore farmers are benefiting from this scheme.

Additionally, Rs 3,416 crore has been allocated in the railway budget to strengthen Haryana's rail infrastructure, he said. PTI SUN RHL