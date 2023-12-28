SYL row: Punjab CM reiterates 'no water to spare', Haryana insists on canal construction

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Resolution to the contentious Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue remained elusive even after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a joint meeting with chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana here Thursday as Punjab reiterated that there is “no surplus water” to share.

On the other hand, Haryana said it wants the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict on the construction of the SYL canal and asked Punjab not to mix up the allocation of water with it.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated his state's old stand that there is "no surplus water" to share.

"...We apprised Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat about it in the meeting..We are firm on our earlier stand that we do not have water (to share), " Mann told reporters after an over hour-long meeting.

Replying to a question, Mann said that Punjab would keep its side before the Supreme Court and file an affidavit.

When asked when the next meeting will be held between the two states over the issue, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Let us see was the Supreme Court decides now" During the last hearing, the apex court had said that the Centre should initiate and hold a meeting with both states. Today's meeting was held in this context, Khattar said.

The discussion was held amicably, he said, while adding, "If I put it this way-- Baat bade manohar mahaul mein hui, lekin Mann hai ki abhi maan nahi rahe hai (talks were held in a cordial atmosphere but CM Mann is not agreeing yet)".

Punjab is mixing up two issues -- canal construction and water allocation. We are saying the canal has to be constructed first as per the apex court’s order, Khattar said.

"Everyone should get water, be it Haryana or Punjab. Nobody’s needs are less, but the issue is that an agreement which has taken place earlier as per that water distribution should be pro rata," he said.

The meeting which took place at a five-star hotel here was attended by senior officials from both states.

It was the third meeting between the two CMs during the past over a year on the SYL issue and the second one during the current year being presided over by Shekhawat.

The SYL canal issue has been a bone of contention between the two states for the past several years.

The canal was conceptualised for the effective sharing of water between the two states from the Ravi and Beas rivers.

The project envisages a 214-kilometre canal, of which a 122-kilometre stretch was to be constructed in Punjab and the remaining 92 kilometres in Haryana.

Haryana has completed the project in its territory but Punjab, which launched the work in 1982, shelved it.

Mann said after 25 years, Riparian laws are reviewed worldwide, "but our agreement was never reviewed".

On the lines of the meeting held on January 4 in Delhi between Mann and Khattar which was also presided over by Shekhawat, the Punjab CM reiterated that in today's meeting, he demanded his state too should get water from the Yamuna river in Haryana.

"We gave the YSL (Yamuna-Sutlej Link) formula," Mann said.

"Haryana is Punjab's younger brother, they too need water, but they have other channels to get water like the Yamuna-Sharda link," he said.

He said Sutlej is not a river, “it has become a nullah”.

Mann said that if Punjab has to irrigate every field, the state needs 52 million-acre feet of water whereas only 14.5 MAF is available.

"Whereas our groundwater has gone down to 600 to 700 feet. Even the Union Minister said today that 70 per cent of Punjab is in a dark zone where groundwater has been exploited.” "I also said the depths at which water is drawn by us and power that is used, with motors of the same horsepower, oil is taken out in Dubai. So, we do not have water," Mann said.

Referring to floods this year, Mann said, "Yes, when floods came this year, we had asked whether they (Haryana) need water now, and they said no. So, are we only drowning," Mann said.

The apex court had on October 4 asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab that the state was allocated for the construction of part of the SYL canal and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out there.

Haryana has been seeking completion of the canal to get its share of 3.5 MAF water, and also Punjab should comply with the Supreme Court orders for the completion of the canal. PTI SUN VSD NB NB