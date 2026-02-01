Syllabus reduction will not affect core textbook portions, says Kerala Education Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday clarified that the proposed 25 per cent reduction in the Class 10 syllabus would not result in the removal of core portions from textbooks.

The minister on Saturday announced that, following concerns raised by school students, the department would reduce 25 per cent of the Class 10 syllabus from the next academic year.

In a Facebook post today, Sivankutty said concerns had since been raised that such a move could affect academic standards.

He clarified that any changes would be implemented only on the basis of study reports prepared by committees comprising expert teachers and educationists.

"Reducing content load does not mean removing core or essential portions of the syllabus. The exercise is aimed at avoiding repetition and ensuring that only age-appropriate learning content is included at each level," he said.

Sivankutty said the same scientific approach would be adopted while reviewing SSLC-level syllabi as well.

"Reducing examination-related stress among students remains the stated policy of the government," he added.