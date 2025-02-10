Symbiotic relationship between culture and tourism: DG in Tourism Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) There is a "symbiotic relationship" between culture and tourism and the latter pillion rides on cultural assets as destination pullers, Tourism Ministry Director General Mugdha Sinha said on Monday.

At the third edition of 'Virasat', a conference hosted here on the theme of 'Mapping India's Cultural Sector', she was addressing a gathering of stakeholders from culture and tourism sectors besides urban planners and civil society members.

"Culture and tourism are the two sides of a same coin, pretty much like Janus, the Roman god," she said.

The cultural face looks back at history of over 5,000 years of civilisational past, and the tourism face, inter alia, uses these cultural assets with innovative technology to showcase and add values to the ancient past in a "more age-aligned, experiential and immersive manner", Sinha said.

The DG in the ministry underlined that there is a "symbiotic relationship" between culture and tourism.

Culture has the assets and tourism "pillion rides" on cultural asset as destination pullers, she added.

In her address, she also spoke about the rise in tourism in Ayodhya after the construction of the Ram temple or the millions of people gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

There has been a "substantial increase" in religious tourism to Ayodhya after construction of the Ram temple and the total number of visitors to the district has risen from more than 60 lakh in 2020 to over 16 crore in 2024, the government had informed Parliament on February 3.

Besides, the ministry had recently shared a fact sheet according to which international tourist arrivals (ITAs) in India have "rebounded to pre-pandemic level in 2023".

"The share of India's ITAs in world ITAs stands at 1.45 per cent in 2023," it said.

The foreign exchange earnings through tourism were USD 28 billion. India received 1.8 per cent of world tourism receipts and attained a rank of 14th worldwide in world tourism receipts during 2023, as per the fact-sheet.

Sinha shared that in in the early 19th century, for the first time, 'tourification' was used to describe travel for leisure, and in these two centuries 'tourification' has transformed into 'tourism'.

Sinha said three As -- Attractions, Accommodation and Accessibility -- drives tourism, and generally the attraction factor decides the bucket list for travellers.

And, culture also needs tourism for development of infrastructure to market these assets and keep them alive in public memory, she added.

The conference hosted by business umbrella body FICCI also saw participation of Andy Pratt, UNESCO Chair of Global Creative Economy and Professor Emeritus of Cultural Economy, University of London; Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, government of Karnataka; and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairperson Keshav Chandra.

Chandra in his address said Delhi covers an area of 1,483 sq km out of which 43.7 sq km falls in the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

He underlined the contribution of British architects notably Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker who built the new capital of Delhi, largely between 1911-1931.

Even before the British ruled from this capital, this area was historic, as there are signatures of the past, of the multiple cities that the current city evolved from.

He cited Ugrasen Ki Baoli, Atphula and other sites to buttress his points.

Then after independence, another layer was added with grand statuaries like the '11 Murti' located at Mother Teresa's Crescent in Lutyen's Delhi.

Chandra said with partnerships and mutual understanding, relevant stakeholders can come together and "go miles" in this sector. PTI KND AS AS