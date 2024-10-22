Symbol of discipline, diligence: Adityanath greets Amit Shah on birthday

Lucknow, Oct 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing the senior BJP leader as "a living symbol of discipline and diligence".

Adityanath also spoke over the phone to Shah, who turned 60 on Tuesday.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, a living symbol of discipline and diligence, a source of inspiration for crores of workers, a popular public leader who is constantly realising the spirit of prosperity through cooperation, on his birthday!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

"Your commitment towards building a prosperous, secure and strong nation has continuously brought pride to Mother India. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life," the CM added in the post.

Under Shah as BJP's in-charge for Uttar Pradesh in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the party won 71 out of the 80 parliamentary seats, up from its 2019 performance when it registered victory on just 10 seats.

The BJP' vote share also saw a substantial rise from 17.5 per cent in 2009 to 42.63 per cent in 2014, according to Election Commission data from corresponding years. PTI KIS DV DV