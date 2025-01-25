Symphony Orchestra of India to host maestro Zubin Mehta, Sir Mark Elder for its spring season

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) opens its spring 2025 season on Saturday with a performance led by legendary conductor Zubin Mehta at Jamshed Bhabha theatre here at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

The nearly-month long celebration of western classical music will also feature British conductor Sir Mark Elder, along with internationally renowned operatic voices, including Roberta Mantegna, Olesya Petrova, Luciano Ganci, and George Petean, and the city's own choirs.

The season opens with Mehta leading the orchestra to perform Beethoven's 'Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b' and Dvorak's 'Symphony No. 7, Op.70'. He will also present Chopin's 'Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 21', which is known for its lyrical beauty and emotional depth, with renowned classical pianist Alexander Gadjiev.

"The SOI Spring 2025 Season promises to be an extraordinary celebration of music, with legendary conductors and exceptional soloists joining forces to deliver a series of unforgettable concerts. From the grandeur of Mahler and Beethoven to the intimacy of Chopin and the passion of operatic works by Bizet and Verdi, this season offers something for every music lover," Khushroo N Suntook, chairman of the NCPA and co-founder of SOI, said in a statement.

The second concert of the season on February 1 will feature two contrasting symphonic works: Haydn’s Symphony No. 104 ("London"), known for its vibrant energy and elegance, paired with Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 5, that evokes powerful emotions.

The Opera Gala evenings on February 7 and 9 will see 200 musicians performing excerpts from Georges Bizet's 'Carmen' and Giuseppe Verdi's 'La Traviata'.

These operatic gems will be brought to life by some great voices, including Roberta Mantegna (soprano), Olesya Petrova (mezzo-soprano), Luciano Ganci (tenor), and George Petean (baritone), alongside Living Voices Mumbai choir and The Singing Tree Choir (children’s choir) of the Mehli Mehta Music Foundation.

"We are indeed fortunate in Mumbai to have a season of concerts coming up with Maestro Zubin Mehta conducting masterpieces of the orchestral repertoire in four concerts with the Symphony Orchestra of India. The three programmes will include symphonies by Haydn, Brahms and Mahler, everybody’s favourite Chopin Piano Concerto No 2, and an Opera Gala with a stellar cast of singers," said Mehroo Jeejeebhoy of Mehli Mehta Music Foundation.

The season culminates on February 15 with a special performance by Sir Mark Elder, one of Britain’s most acclaimed conductors, leading the SOI in Beethoven’s revolutionary Symphony No. 3 ("Eroica"). PTI MAH RB