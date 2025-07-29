Symposium to commemorate inscription of Bhagavad Gita, Natyashastra on UNESCO register

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Scholars, cultural thinkers and heritage professionals will gather in Delhi for a two-day symposium starting Wednesday to reflect upon the timeless wisdom embedded in Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra, and to reaffirm their relevance as "living texts" in contemporary global discourse, officials said.

'Timeless Texts and Universal Teachings: Inscription of Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra in the UNESCO Memory of the World International Register', its inaugural session will be held at Ambedkar International Centre.

Hosted by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), it is set to be inaugurated by Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The symposium seeks to bring together "scholars, cultural thinkers and heritage professionals to reflect upon the timeless wisdom embedded in the Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra, and to reaffirm their relevance as living texts in contemporary global discourse".

The event is being held to commemorate the inscription of these two foundational Indian texts into the prestigious UNESCO Memory of the World International Register earlier this year, acknowledging their global significance and enduring relevance, the officials said.

Natyashastra is considered a seminal text on performing arts.

Manuscripts of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra among 74 new documentary heritage collections were added to the UNESCO's Memory of the World Register in April.