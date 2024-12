Syncing with Swarna Andhra 2047, TTD proposes a similar vision for Tirumala

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 19 (PTI) Syncing with Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has invited proposals for Tirumala Vision–2047.

Advertisment

It is a strategic initiative focused on planned development, environmental management, and heritage conservation of Tirumala.

"In alignment with the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, TTD has announced the initiation of Tirumala Vision–2047. To advance this objective, TTD has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting reputed agencies to contribute to this transformative plan," said the temple body in a press release.

Incidentally, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the need to balance traditional aesthetics with modern functionality in Tirumala’s development.

Advertisment

He called for pilgrim facilities and accommodations that respect Tirumala’s spiritual sanctity and cultural heritage while ensuring simplicity, elegance, and sustainability.

The vision document will outline strategies for sustainable growth that respect Tirumala’s religious sanctity while incorporating modern urban planning principles.

By prioritising design excellence, heritage conservation, and ecological responsibility, TTD seeks to transform Tirumala into a globally recognized model of spiritual and sustainable development, the press release added.

Advertisment

Naidu recently launched the 'Swarna Andhra 2047' (golden Andhra) vision document, aimed at achieving a 'wealthy, healthy and happy' Andhra Pradesh. PTI STH SSK ADB