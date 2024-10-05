Synergy between innovation, patriotism, hard work can make India global leader: Nagaland Guv

Kohima, Oct 5 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Saturday asserted that India stands at a pivotal moment with unprecedented opportunity, where the synergy between innovation, patriotism and hard work can make the nation a global leader going ahead. Underscoring that nation-building is a collective endeavour and everyone has a role to play, he called upon the people to work towards creating an inclusive and sustainable future, where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

“We stand at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history. As we march forward into what we proudly call the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the decisions we make and the direction we choose will sculpt the destiny of our beloved Bharat Mata,” Ganesan said, addressing a conclave at the Raj Bhavan.

“While we celebrate our country’s achievements today, we must also look towards the future with a sense of responsibility and resolve,” he said.

Youths are the torchbearers of the “new India”, and it is their creativity, energy, and passion that would drive the nation forward, the governor said.

“Embrace the spirit of patriotism not just as love for the motherland, but as a commitment to contribute positively to your country. Patriotism is not just a sentiment; it is a profound responsibility,” he said.

“Our freedom fighters made the ultimate contribution to the nation, our youth now bear a moral responsibility to honour their legacy and work towards the vision of ‘Amrit Kaal’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’ by embodying their spirit of nationalism and nation-building,” Ganesan added.

A total of nine people were also honoured with ‘Nation Builder’ awards during the conclave. PTI NBS RBT