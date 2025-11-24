Mumbai: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the strength of armed forces lies in synergy and Operation Sindoor is an apt example of this.

He was speaking during the commissioning of INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, in Mumbai.

In the age of multi-domain operations, the country's to ability to act in concert from the depths of the ocean to the highest frontier will determine the security influence of the Indian republic, he said.

"Operation Sindoor was an apt example of the synergy of the armed forces," Gen Dwivedi said.

India carried out military action under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025.

The Indian Army has launched a series of initiatives under an overall umbrella of transformation in which jointness and integration are important pillars, recognising that modern conflicts will be multi-domain, hybrid and require united national strength, Gen Dwivedi said.