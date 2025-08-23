Synergy of traditional farm methods and technology can make Indian agriculture self-reliant: Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that India can become self-reliant in agriculture by blending modern technology with traditional farming methods and animal husbandry while rearing indigenous cattle.

Bhagwat addressed the 28th foundation day function of the Jyeshtha Pashuvaidya Pratishthan here, where farmers, veterinary graduates, and experts were felicitated.

The RSS chief noted that global uncertainties underline the need for India to become self-sufficient in agriculture.

"By blending modern practices with Indian methods of farming and cattle rearing, farmers will benefit and the country will achieve self-reliance," he said.

Bhagwat said veterinarians know the art of understanding the pain of creatures who cannot speak and resist during treatment and curing them.

"Ancient veterinary expert Shalihotra had described the science of determining a horse's age and quality. This tradition is a matter of pride for us," he added.

The RSS chief noted that farmers will benefit if the western technology and modernity are adopted wherever necessary, and coordinated with Indian farming and animal husbandry methods.

He said people's confidence in indigenous cattle and traditional farming systems is increasing.

"By developing modern forms of Indian agriculture, we can move towards self-reliance in the farm sector," he added.

On the occasion, agriculturists and veterinary graduates who made notable contributions in the field of animal husbandry were honoured with awards such as Ideal Farmer, Ideal Cattle Rearer, Outstanding Veterinarian, and Ideal Professor.

Students who secured top marks in veterinary science and those who excelled in different fields were also felicitated, and a souvenir was released.

Ashok Diwan, president of the Jyeshtha Pashuvaidya Pratishthan, traced the organisation’s journey from difficult circumstances to prominence. PTI MR NSK