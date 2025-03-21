Synonymous with cool climate, apples find new home in desert state of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Traditionally associated with cool climates like in the Himalayan states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, apples are now also flourishing in the most unlikely place one could imagine — Rajasthan.

The northwestern state, known for its scorching summers and dry, sandy terrain, is now home to the delicious fruit, thanks to the districts of Sikar and Jhunjhunu, where they are blooming.

Santosh Khedar, a farmer from Beri village in Sikar, never imagined that a single apple sapling she received in 2015 from the National Innovation Foundation in Gujarat would transform her farm.

Today, her orchard produces over 6,000 kg of apples each season, challenging long-held beliefs about their growing conditions.

The family, which had traditionally grown lemons, guavas, and sweet limes on their 1.25-acre land, was initially doubtful about growing apples in the desert heat.

"Neighbours dismissed our idea, thinking apples couldn't possibly grow in such extreme conditions," recalls Santosh.

Like the rest of the state, the two districts experience scorching summers with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

But Santosh was determined to take the risk and proceeded with her plan.

"We watered the plant and used organic fertilisers as needed," recalls Santosh.

And, a year later, the risk paid off.

"We were surprised to see apples growing. By the second year, it yielded nearly 40 kg of fruit," says Santosh with a confident grin.

Encouraged by the results, the family expanded their orchard to 100 trees using grafting techniques.

"Since we have an organic farming certificate from the Rajasthan Organic Certification Agency, we (now) sell our apples at Rs 150 per kg," says Rahul, Santosh's son.

The secret to this success lies in the HRMN-99 apple variety, specially developed to withstand high temperatures.

"This variety can survive in regions where summer temperatures exceed 40 °C," says Rahul, who studied agriculture.

Now, the family barely needs extra water to water the tree.

Horticulture experts confirm that apple trees require minimal irrigation once they mature.

"By the time a tree is five years old, it only needs watering once every two weeks," explains Madan Lal Jat, deputy director of horticulture.

Flowering starts in February, and the apples are ready for harvest by June.

Sceptics who once doubted Santosh's efforts are now eager to follow her example. "Those who laughed at me are now asking for saplings," she says, beaming with pride.

Inspired by her success, a farmer in Katrathal village has also planted 50 apple trees.

Experts believe this is just the beginning of a larger shift.

"A decade ago, farmers in Barmer started growing dates and pomegranates. Now, we even have strawberries growing in Chittorgarh and Bhilwara," Jat notes and adds that apple orchard cultivation can spread to even more regions in the next five years. PTI AG AMJ AMJ AMJ AMJ