'Synthetic drugs cause of deaths,' says Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) Traditional drugs never caused any deaths and the people have been dying only because of synthetic narcotics, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Tuesday, as he called for a drug-free state.

Shukla made the remarks while inaugurating the four-day International Lavi fair in Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district.

"Harmful traditional drugs have been around for a long time but people were not dying of it. But synthetic drugs have emerged and become a cause of death. Therefore, everyone should come together and launch a campaign against synthetic drugs in Himachal," the governor told reporters.

"We must stand together against forces spreading addiction like chitta (adulterated heroin) which is destroying families," he said.

Shukla, according to a statement, said the Lavi Fair bears immense cultural and trade significance and stands as a living symbol of the state's glorious traditions.

"This historic event, deeply rooted in our heritage, is not only a celebration of trade but also a vibrant festival that unites tradition, community and cultural exchange," he said.

He said that the fair gained international prominence under the leadership of former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh.

"Earlier, the Lavi fair was organised through mutual understanding between traders and local communities but today it represents the collective spirit and unity of the people," he added.

Shukla lauded the organisers for organising the fair that promotes traditional arts, crafts, and music.

The governor also underscored the importance of environmental conservation stating, "If we protect the environment, Himachal will remain secure and prosperous." Shukla grieved the loss of lives in Monday's Red Fort blast and said he had prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. PTI BPL VN VN