Syrian-born Waiel Awwad elected president of Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Senior journalists Waiel Awwad and Prakash Nanda were elected as president and secretary, respectively, of the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia (FCCSA) here for a two-year term.

P M Narayanan, a journalist with German TV, was elected as treasurer for 2025-27, a statement from the FCCSA said.

Syrian-born Awwad succeeds veteran journalist S Venkat Narayan as the FCCSA president.

The elections, held on Saturday, were preceded by the annual General Body meeting within the FCCSA premises.

Journalists Mayank Bhardwaj, Krishnan P Nayar, Anoop Saxena (German TV), Devina Gupta, Eshani Mathur, Rusalan Imaev, Sidhartha Srivastava, C K Nayak and Amitav Srivastava were elected as members of the general council. PTI SKU DIV DIV