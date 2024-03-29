Syro-Malabar Archbishop in Kerala urges believers to vote responsibly

Kottayam, Mar 29 (PTI) Major Archbishop of the influential Syro-Malabar Church Mar Raphael Thattil on Friday urged believers to exercise their voting rights and show responsibility towards the nation and the Constitution.

Advertisment

Addressing parishioners at the St Mary's Church at Kudamaloor near here, the senior Bishop of the church said they can vote for anyone but should not fail to exercise their right to vote.

"We all should vote responsibly. It is our responsibility towards the nation. Our responsibility towards the Constitution must be fulfilled," he said.

It's is your wish to decide on which party you should vote for. But one should definitely exercise the right to vote, he added.

In an apparent reference to the issues faced by the Church across the country and the world, the Archbishop said the Church will overcome all crises.

Polling for all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala will be held on April 26. The results will be declared on June 4. PTI CORR RRT RRT ANE