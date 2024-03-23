Syro-Malabar Archbishop urges people to vote for those who protect Constitution

Kottayam, Mar 23 (PTI) Major Archbishop of the influential Syro-Malabar Church, Mar Raphael Thattil has appealed to the citizens to vote for the party that will protect the minorities and the Constitution, as the country gears up for the 2024 general elections.

Addressing media on the sidelines of an event here on Friday, Thattil termed as 'painful' a recent report by a Christian forum, which claimed that a total of 161 attacks on Christians were reported in the country so far in 2024.

Recently, a Delhi-based civil society organisation, the United Christian Forum (UCF), in a report claimed that there were a total of 161 incidents of attacks on Christians in the country in 2024.

"The reports on the rise in attacks are painful, especially when we have a strong Constitution which provides us our rights. The Prime Minister, when we met him, and the government had assured stern action," the archbishop said.

To a query on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Thattil said people should vote for those who protect the minorities and the Constitution of the country.

"Everyone can vote according to their wish. But personally, I would say, people should vote for those who protect minorities and the Constitution," he added.

Asked about the rising attacks on Christian community, Thattil said the members need to exercise restraint and the government should take steps to provide protection to the victims.

The Election Commission of India has announced April 26 as the polling date for Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies. PTI COR RRT RRT ROH