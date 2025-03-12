Syro-Malabar church backs BJP leader P C George amid 'Love Jihad' remarks row

Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 11 (PTI) The influential Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala on Wednesday expressed support for BJP leader P C George, who is facing criticism from the Youth Congress and key Congress ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), over his claim that 400 girls have been lost to 'love jihad' in Meenachil Taluk alone.

In a statement, the Syro-Malabar Church Public Affairs Commission said that George's remarks regarding "drug trafficking, love traps, and terrorist activities" at a conference organised in Pala under the leadership of the Temperance Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) were based on facts.

It urged the central and state governments to conduct "a high-level investigation" into the issues raised by George, ensuring the privacy and security of the victims and their families.

The commission also condemned attempts to create controversy over his statements and interpret them in a religious context, calling such efforts regrettable.

It noted that reports about drugs, love traps, and the disasters caused by them continue to emerge frequently.

"In a recent interview with a leading news channel, a young man who had overcome drug addiction revealed that love traps do exist.

"Additionally, the large-scale discovery of explosives and weapons in the state is a cause for concern. The international connections behind these incidents make the situation even more serious," the commission said.

Furthermore, the commission stated that it is the duty of all citizens, regardless of caste or religion, to isolate those who advocate for a theocratic state and uphold the essence of democracy.

"Therefore, instead of justifying extremist activities in the name of religion or politics, everyone should adopt positions that help protect the nation's internal security and ensure a peaceful life for its citizens," it said.

The statement was issued after activists from the Youth Congress and the Youth League, an outfit of the IUML, lodged police complaints against George for his speech in Pala. On Wednesday, UDF MLA A K M Ashraf raised the issue in the Assembly, questioning why the state government was not taking action against George.

George, who is currently out on bail in connection with a hate speech case, has urged Christian families to marry off their daughters by the age of 24, claiming that 400 girls have been lost to 'love jihad' in Meenachil Taluk alone.

He made these controversial remarks while addressing a special conference in Pala on Sunday, organised under the leadership of Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala Diocese and the Temperance Commission of the KCBC, against the menace of drugs.

"In Meenachil Taluk alone, we have lost around 400 girls to love jihad. Only 41 have been recovered. Just last Saturday (March 8), a girl left. She was 25 years old. She left at 9.30 pm. We are still searching for her," George had said.

'Love jihad' is a term used by the BJP and right-wing leaders who claim that Hindu women are lured into marriage by Muslim men as part of an Islamic jihad.

In 2020, the Centre stated that the term 'love jihad' is not defined under existing laws and that no case of 'love jihad' has been reported by any central agency.

A few weeks ago, George, a former MLA, was arrested for delivering a hate speech against a minority community during a TV channel discussion.

George, who had been placed in judicial remand in connection with the case, was granted bail on February 28. PTI COR TGB TGB KH