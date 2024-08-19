Syro-Malabar church calls for new dam at Mullaperiyar, seeks Centre's intervention

Idukki (Kerala), Aug 19 (PTI) The Idukki diocese of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has expressed grave concern over the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam and called for the intervention of the union government in constructing a new dam.

The church's statement came amidst concern from various quarters regarding the safety of Mullaperiyar dam, as the Wayanad landslide tragedy has raised fears among the people of Kerala that a similar tragedy of greater proportions could occur if the nearly 130-year-old dam collapses -- although it is in a different mountain district far away from Wayanad.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the church said Kerala society was now under the shadow of the fear that Mullaperiyar dam evokes.

"People here are forced to believe that a dam with a lifespan of only 50-60 years is safe even after 130 years. The Mullaperiyar lease agreement of 1886 tells a tale of fraud and deceit. However, today the most important issue is to replace this aging dam with a new one," the church said.

Fr Jins Karakkat, director of the media commission of the diocese, said it was the official sources that have said that the dam was obsolete and in danger.

"A 2011 UN report had suggested that a new dam should be constructed as the existing one is outdated. Still, we don't understand the intention of the political leaders and the officials, who fool the people by saying that they should not worry and should not spread any concerning news," he said.

The church said since it was a matter between two states, the Central government should intervene and solve the issue.

The church also criticised the Kerala government and said the lapses on its part in the Mullaperiyar matter were serious.

The church said governments have failed to take the issue seriously.

"The only permanent solution is to build a new dam. But there will be a delay. Therefore, as part of a quick solution, the amount of water stored in the dam should be brought down as much as possible in order to reduce the pressure on the dam. Other ways should be identified and implemented urgently to provide water to Tamil Nadu," the church said.

It also called for construction of a new dam without any delay.

The Mullaperiyar dam was built in 1895.

While Tamil Nadu has been maintaining that the dam is "absolutely safe", Kerala has been vociferous in its demand for a new dam to be built near the existing structure. PTI RRT RRT KH