Syro-Malabar Church condemns protests against Archbishop Pamplany over unified Holy Mass row

Kochi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Syro-Malabar Church has condemned protests against Archbishop Joseph Pamplany, who is administering the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, over the decision to implement the unified Holy Mass in a phased manner.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson said that, as it was not possible to implement the unified mode of celebrating the Holy Mass in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese as in other dioceses, the Synod had granted special permission to implement it in a phased manner, giving priority to ecclesial communion.

The issue concerns the decision to implement the unified Holy Mass in all dioceses of the Syro-Malabar Church, which is part of the Catholic Church, a move that was opposed by a section of the faithful and priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Later, under the present arrangement, the issue was addressed by deciding to implement the unified Holy Mass in churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese only in a phased manner.

However, another group of believers has since been protesting against the decision, targeting Archbishop Pamplany.

The statement said the protests against Archbishop Pamplany have crossed all limits of Christian love and are highly deplorable.

It said the pastoral atmosphere in the Archdiocese had begun to calm down after the decision to implement the unified Holy Mass in a phased manner.

It was at this juncture that a section of people occupied St Mary’s Basilica, Kochi, from December 10, 2025, and stayed there day and night, obstructing sacred rites, the statement said.

The Church clarified that in the circular issued on January 10, 2026, after the first session of the 34th Synod held from January 6 to 10, 2026, it had called upon all concerned to abandon protest methods unbecoming of the Christian spirit and to choose the path of peace.

Even after this appeal, a section continuing the protest displayed defamatory images of Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil and Archbishop Pamplany at the frontage of the basilica and pasted their images on the walls of the Archbishop’s House and nearby areas, the statement said.

“The other day, at the Kannur Press Club, a press conference was held raising baseless allegations against Archbishop Pamplany, and under the cover of night, his pictures were pasted on the wall of the Thalassery Archbishop’s House in an objectionable manner. This is extremely condemnable,” it said.

According to the Church, by propagating the claim that Archbishop Pamplany is acting against the Holy Pope and the Synod, the group concerned is engaging in anti-Church activities.

The statement noted that there are higher ecclesiastical mechanisms for lodging complaints and seeking remedies.

“But when it has not been possible to place Archbishop Pamplany in the dock at any of these levels, a planned move to carry out character assassination against him is now underway. No one who truly loves the Church can accept this,” it said.

The statement added that, in addition to his responsibilities as Archbishop of the Thalassery Archdiocese, Archbishop Pamplany is also carrying the additional charge of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, as per the decision of the Holy Father and the Syro-Malabar Synod.

“We wish to make it clear that the whole Church stands with Archbishop Pamplany, who is striving sacrificially to implement Church decisions while enduring insults and humiliation. We request everyone to abandon non-Christian protest methods and to enter into the path of reconciliation, obedience and meaningful dialogue, and to refrain from attempts to defame Church institutions in the public sphere,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Thalassery issued a separate statement condemning the actions of certain believers against Archbishop Pamplany.

It said that individuals and groups involved in personal attacks on the Archbishop are not acting in the Church's best interests and are distancing themselves from the path of Christ.

“All faithful under the Thalassery Archdiocese declare their support for Archbishop Pamplany and condemn all hate campaigns,” the statement added. PTI TBA TBA ROH