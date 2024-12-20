Syro-Malabar Church sets up special court for liturgical discipline

Kochi, Dec 20 (PTI) A special court was established at Mount St Thomas, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church, to address ongoing disciplinary issues within the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese as per the Church's liturgical practices, through ecclesiastical canonical procedures.

The court was established by Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church, Raphael Thattil on December 18, a release issued by Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson Fr Antony Vadakekkara V C said.

Under Canon Law 89 for the Eastern Churches, the Major Archbishop holds the right and duty to oversee the discipline of clergy. The special court was set up to enforce disciplinary action under the law when orders and warnings are disregarded, the release added.

The unified form of the Holy Mass was implemented in the Syro-Malabar Church on November 28, 2021.

The establishment of a special court became necessary due to ongoing disciplinary violations, despite efforts by the Pope, the Office for the Eastern Churches, the Syro-Malabar Synod, the Major Archbishop, the Apostolic Administrator, and the Pontifical Delegate to enforce the unified form through doctrine and decrees, the release added.

These violations have continued to cause division among the faithful and significant discord in the public sphere.

Normally, such courts function in diocesan centres. However, the Apostolic Administrator had informed the superiors that opening a court in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly was impossible under the current situation, the release said.

Hence, the Major Archbishop has established this special court at the request of Bishop Mar Bosco Puthur and in line with the instructions from the Eastern Office in Rome, it added.

The court will have the authority to take action against priests, religious, and laity in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly who violate disciplinary regulations, under canon law.

This special court will comply with the Code of Canon Law of the Eastern Churches and other relevant ecclesiastical laws.

According to the Eastern Code of Canon Law, court proceedings and sentencing are viewed as a remedy, serving as a cure for wrongdoing.

The Church resorts to judicial measures when avenues of mercy, love, and counsel have been exhausted.

This special court is empowered to penalise those who have committed offenses against the Church.

Judges will order the punishment based on the severity of the crime committed, exercising judicial authority during the proceedings, the release said.

Canon law expert Fr James Mathew Pampara will be the presiding judge, while Fr Jose Marattil, and Fr Joy Paliakkara will serve as the judges. Fr Garvasis Anithottathil will act as the guardian of justice, while Fr Joseph Kamichery will function as the notary.

Additionally, Fr Joseph Paruvummel, Fr Francis Aloor, and Fr Mathew Kallarakkal have been appointed as advocates, the release added. PTI ARM ARM KH