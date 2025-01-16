Syro-Malabar Church welcomes CM decision not to amend Kerala Forest Act

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 16 (PTI) A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state government would not proceed with the proposed amendment to the Kerala Forest Act of 1961, the Thamarassery diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church welcomed his decision on Thursday.

Bishop Remigius Maria Paul Inchananiyil of the Thamarassery diocese told reporters here that it was a welcome announcement from the CM and "huge relief" for the people.

"We are very happy. We are thankful to the CM for understanding our plight," he said.

At the same time, Bishop Inchananiyil said that before bringing such legislation, the chief minister, other concerned ministers and officials should study the issue first.

"Prior to bringing laws that create fear and panic among people, they should hold discussions with the farmers and those who will be affected and address their concerns. That is our humble request," the Bishop said.

Vijayan, on Wednesday, said that various concerns have been raised regarding the proposed Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

"The government reiterates that it will not introduce any amendments that cause inconvenience or distress to the public. It has made it clear that there is no intention of proceeding with the forest amendment bill at this time," the CM said at a press conference.

He also explained that the current discussions around amendments to the Kerala Forest Act, 1961, trace back to 2013, during the tenure of the Congress-led UDF government.

The government's decision came amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including Church leaders, against the proposed amendment to the Kerala Forest Act. PTI HMP HMP KH