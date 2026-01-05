Syro-Malabar Church’s synod to begin in Kochi on Jan 6

Kochi, Jan 5 (PTI): The first session of the 34th Bishops’ Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church will commence here on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Church on Monday, the synod will be held at Mount St Thomas, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church, at Kakkanad.

The synod assembly will begin with a spiritual session led by Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, Secretary of the Syro-Malabar Bishops’ Synod. Bishops attending the synod will spend the first day in meditation and prayer, the statement said.

On Wednesday, the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Mar Raphael Thattil, will officially inaugurate the synod assembly by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The synod will end on January 10, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the church-level inauguration of the “Community Strengthening Year 2026,” as called for by the Syro-Malabar Synod, will be held on Tuesday evening at Mount St Thomas.

Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil will inaugurate the programme, the press release said.

Synod will gain attraction after church heads are demanding action from the union and state governments against attacks on the Christian community reported across the country during the Christmas season. PTI TBA TBA ROH