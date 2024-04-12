Systems breach: Mumbai cops register case after textile major's 'confidential data' is wiped out

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) A case was registered after "confidential data" of textile major Welspun Living Limited was allegedly wiped out after its systems were subjected to an unauthorised entry, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident, in which data, daily operation reports and the firm's dashboard have been wiped out, took place between 8pm and 8:50pm on January 17 this year, the official said.

"An unidentified person gained access to the system by logging into email id of the company. The access was made from a Hyderabad based IP address. The breach was found when the firm's assistant general manager of IT logged into the system on January 18 from its Telangana office. He then alerted the firm's IT team in Mumbai," he said.

"The company alerted Mumbai police on February 13. On Thursday, a assistant VP of the company approached N M Joshi Marg police station, after which a case was registered. Confidential data residing in Power BI tool software was wiped out. It included the company's dashboard and reports of daily operations," the official added.

However, care was taken to ensure the said data could never be recovered by anybody, the police official said. PTI DC BNM