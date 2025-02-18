T-Hub inks MoU with Brazil's Goias Hub to support startups

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) The incubator centre T-Hub on Tuesday signed an MoU with Brazil's Goias Hub to set up international startups.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT Minister Sridhar Babu held talks with Goias Hub representatives here, a release from the CMO said.

Later, T-Hub Foundation CEO Sujith and Goias State Science, Technology, and Innovation Secretary Jose Frederico Lyra Netto signed the agreement, it added.

As per the MoU, Telangana startups will have opportunities to work in Brazil and Brazilian startups will launch their operations in Telangana, it said.

Along with market access, the two organisations T-Hub and Goias, will collaborate on key issues such as capacity-building incubation, technology sharing, and improving investment opportunities.

The agreement will strengthen ties between India and Brazil and help develop the startup ecosystem, the release said.

The state government and Brazil will cooperate mutually in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, IT, agri-tech, healthcare, biotech, and mining, the release added. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK KH