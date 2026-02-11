T K S Elangovan denies Cong pressure on DMK

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) Senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan on Wednesday dismissed reports of the Congress exerting "undue pressure" on the party for the 2026 Assembly polls, asserting that formal seat-sharing negotiations will commence on February 22.

The statement comes amid intensifying speculation over a rift in the DMK-led alliance, with reports suggesting the Congress is demanding a share in power and at least 40 seats -- a significant jump from the 25 it contested in 2021 Assembly elections.

The DMK is reportedly looking to maintain the 2021 status quo.

"I don't know why it is being said that Congress is putting pressure. Neither the AICC president (Mallikarjun Kharge) nor the TNCC president (K Selvaperunthagai) is pressurising us," Elangovan told PTI Videos.

The former MP suggested that such claims were likely being floated by certain individuals within the national party who "want to show off." Clarifying the DMK’s timeline, Elangovan said party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin has scheduled the start of discussions with alliance partners for February 22.

The move follows recent public appeals from the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) urging the DMK to immediately constitute a negotiation committee to avoid "last-minute" delays. The Congress has already formed a five-member panel for the purpose. PTI JR JR KH