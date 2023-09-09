T N Seshan's autobiography released

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) Autobiography of late Chief Election Commissioner, T N Seshan’s "Through the Broken Glass," was officially released here by Sankalp Beautiful World (SBW) Chairman Latchumanadhas Kalidoss.

In his address at the book launch event, former CEC, T S Krishnamurthy said if Election Commission's history were to be written, it would be categorised into two parts, pre and post-Seshan era.

Such was the magnitude of change he had brought out by just doing his duty, pursuing his mandate diligently, the former CEC said.

A press release said the book release event was held on September 6 here. Krishnamurthy handed over the first copy of the book to DGP, Prisons, Amaresh Pujari.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, J Radhakrishnan, Flag officer commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA), Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra and founder Trustee of Arcot Foundation, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali were among the special invitees.

The book can be purchased by clicking on the following link: https://www.sankalpbeautifulworld.org/product/through-the-broken-glass-an-autobiography-paperback-5-june-2023/ Seshan (1932-2019) was the founder-chairman of SBW, which is dedicated to the mission of eradicating cancer while alleviating suffering. PTI VGN KH