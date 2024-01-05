T-Series among 4 bidders for UP Film City

Noida, Jan 5 (PTI) T-Series owner Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited is among four companies which have bidden to develop Uttar Pradesh government's ambitious Film City near Noida, officials said Friday.

The other three bidders are Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited (Maddock Films, Cape of Good Films LLP & others), Bayview Projects LLP (backed by filmmaker Boney Kapoor), and 4 Lions Films Private Limited (backed by filmmaker KC Bokadia), they said.

This is the third time that the bid for the development of the film city has been floated, after two previous attempts failed to attract investors.

A pet project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Film City is envisaged as an international project spanning over 1,000 acres (230 acres in first phase) of land along the Yamuna Expressway near Noida.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has received four bids for the greenfield project, according to an official statement.

"The received bids will now undergo technical examination at the authority level. Subsequently, the financial bids will be opened as per the regulations," the statement said.

"The deadline for submitting bids for this International Film City project, spanning 230 acres in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Authority region, was 3 PM on January 5. The technical bids were opened in the conference room of the Authority office," it added.

The YEIDA had issued the bid for the establishment of the International Film City project on September 30, 2023.

The first phase of the project involves the development of the Film City on 230 acres. PTI KIS VN VN