Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain admitted to ICU in San Francisco

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has been admitted to the ICU of a San Francisco hospital after experiencing heart related problems, his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The 73-year-old US-based musician had been having blood pressure issues, added a source close to Hussain.

"He has been admitted to a hospital in San Francisco for a heart related problem for the last week," he said.

"He is unwell and admitted in the ICU right now. We all are worried about the situation," Chaurasia told PTI. PTI KKP MAH MIN MIN