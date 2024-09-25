Table 12 pending CAG reports in upcoming session of Delhi Assembly: LG Secretariat to chief secretary

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The LG Secretariat has written to Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra and Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma asking them to lay pending reports of the apex auditor CAG in the Assembly during the session on 26-27 September after bringing the matter to the attention of Chief Minister Atishi.

Twelve Comptroller and Auditor General's reports from the period 2020-2021 remain pending with the state government, the LG Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The reports include State Finances Audit, Prevention of Vehicular Air Pollution, Public Health Infrastructure and Services, Regulation and Supply of Liquor, Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts, among others.

"In a series of such communications, the LG Secretariat received such letters, last on 18.07.2024 and 19.09.2024, from the CAG to enable the laying of these reports in the Legislative Assembly of Delhi," the statement said.

In this regard, the LG Secretariat has written to the Chief Secretary asking him to take necessary steps under the law to lay all the pending CAG Reports on the table of the Assembly during the ensuing session between 26 and 27 September.

It directed to bring the pendency of the same to the attention of the chief minister and request her action in this regard, the LG Office said.

The LG Secretariat has also written to the Principal Secretary (Finance) to ensure the laying of “Performance Audit Report of the CAG on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services relating to the GNCTD.” "The letter has urged to bring to the notice of the chief minister the constitutional and statutory provisions of Article 151 of the Constitution, Section 48 of the GNCTD Act and Regulation 210 of the Audit and Accounts Regulations, 2007, which provides for mandatory laying of the reports of the CAG by the GNCTD in the Legislative Assembly of Delhi," the statement said.

In accordance with the said constitutional and statutory provisions, the CAG has been forwarding Audit Reports on the State Finances and Performance on various sectors related to governance in Delhi, the statement added.

The CAG while forwarding the audit reports has categorically asked the Delhi government to submit the same to the LG for laying these reports before the Assembly.

"These communications have been duly forwarded by the LG Secretariat to the Finance Department, GNCTD for initiating process for their expeditious laying in the Assembly," the statement said.

As of now, 12 CAG Reports dealing with matters that include Three State Finances Audit, Prevention of Vehicular Air Pollution, Public Health Infrastructure and Services, Regulation and Supply of Liquor, Children in need of care and protection, Revenue in economic, social and general sectors and PSUs, two finance accounts and two appropriation accounts, are pending since 2021, according to the LG office.