Tableaux set to display 'women empowerment' on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) This Republic Day, tableaux are all set to display 'women empowerment' at Kartavya Path, as the Centre aims to make the programme a women-centric one with the motto 'Viksit Bharat'.

Highlighting women's crucial roles in socio-economic activities, Manipur tableau will feature women working with delicate fibers from the lotus stems and making yarns using traditional 'charkhas'.

The front of the tableau will feature a woman collecting lotus stems from Manipur's Loktak lake. The women riding on boats and collecting lotus stems will be displayed on the sides of the tableau.

At the end of the Manipur tableau, a replica of 'Ima Keithel' -- a unique all women's market -- has been made. The market is centuries old and is run entirely by women.

The tableau from the northeastern state will also feature popular fabrics innovated by Manipuri women, the process of making lotus silk innovated by Bijayshanti Tongbram, India's first lotus silk maker.

Madhya Pradesh tableau, on the other hand, will showcase what the state has achieved by integrating women directly into the development process through its welfare schemes.

Highlighting self-reliant and progressive women of Madhya Pradesh, the tableau will highlight how women actively participate in the areas right from modern service sector to small-scale industries and traditional domains.

The tableau will have Madhya Pradesh's first woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force - Avani Chaturvedi - who will be seen standing beside a fighter plane model. It will feature the women artists painting on pots, the Badal Mahal gate of Chanderi and the weavers of globally renowned Chanderi, Maheshwarl, and Bagh print sarees.

Rajasthan's tableau will be a demonstration of the development of women's handicraft industries along with the festive culture of the state.

The tableau will have representation of the famous Ghoomar dance of Rajasthan, depicted through a mannequin of a dancer, beautiful statue of Meera Bai - who is considered to be a symbol of devotion and power.

The tableau will also display a glimpse of the rich handicraft traditions, including bandhej, bagru print and applique work.

Haryana's tableau will display empowerment of women in their state through the government programme 'Mera parivar - Meri pehchan'.

The tableau will feature Haryanvi women holding digital devices to symbolise how the digital India initiative enabled them to access government schemes with just one click.

While Odisha's tableau will display women's involvement in handicrafts and handloom sectors, Chhattisgarh tableau will reflect female-dominance in tribal communities of Bastar. The Chhattisgarh tableau has been decorated with bell-metals and terracotta artefacts to display their traditions.

The tableau of Andhra Pradesh this year is on the subject of transforming school education and making the students globally competitive, whereas Ladakh tableau will showcase Indian women's ice hockey team - that's comprised of Ladakhi women. PTI ABU AS AS AS