Tabled in Maharashtra assembly: Bill to provide relief to farmers for losses due to adulterated seeds, substandard fertilisers, insecticides

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday introduced a bill in the legislative assembly that aims to provide compensation to farmers for losses caused due to adulterated seeds, substandard or misbranded seeds, fertilisers or insecticides.

The bill proposes to provide the payment of compensation within a month or with an interest of 12 per cent per annum in case of a delay.

The bill introduced by Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde provides for the procedure for filing and dealing with complaints of farmers and investigation for assessment and evaluation of crop losses in a time-bound manner.

The bill also has a provision for payment of a deposit of 50 per cent of the compensation amount before filing an appeal. PTI MR NR