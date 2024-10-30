Tackling crime proceeds: India to assume ARIN-AP's presidency in 2026

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) India will assume the presidency of the Asset Recovery Interagency Network-Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP), a multi-agency network dedicated to tackling and recovery of the proceeds of crime, in 2026 as it has been included in its steering committee, the Enforcement Directorate said Wednesday.

"This new role will enable India to contribute to ARIN-AP's decision-making and administrative responsibilities, furthering its mission to combat economic crimes and support asset recovery at a global scale," it said in a statement.

The federal anti-money laundering agency said India, represented by the ED, has been included in the Steering Committee of the ARIN-AP, a prominent multi-agency network dedicated to tackling the proceeds of crime in the Asia-Pacific region and a member of the global CARIN Network.

It added that India will assume the presidency of the network and host the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2026, in a "significant recognition" of the country's contributions to ARIN-AP.

ARIN-AP was established to facilitate cross-border collaboration on asset tracing, freezing, and confiscation and it includes 28 member jurisdictions and nine observers. It serves as an informal yet robust network as part of the global CARIN or Camden Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network.

It (ARIN-AP) operates through a network of contact points, enabling effective communication and intelligence exchange among member agencies, and of more than 100 jurisdictions in CARIN Network.

ED is nodal agency for India in this network.

The agency said law enforcement agencies across ARIN-AP and CARIN jurisdictions benefit from this network, as it aids in tracing assets related to criminal activities, both movable and immovable, across frontiers .

Through ARIN-AP and the larger CARIN Network, agencies can exchange information on individuals, assets, and companies informally, often expediting the identification and recovery of proceeds of crime, as per the ED.

"India's participation in ARIN-AP has been instrumental in addressing the challenges of asset-tracing and recovery, especially in cases with overseas links.

"The platform has enabled ED to obtain and share intelligence informally, paving the way for formal actions through bilateral or multilateral agreements," it said.

These developments align with India's priorities under the G20 framework, particularly with respect to the nine -point agenda on tackling fugitive economic offenders and asset recovery, proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ED said. PTI NES ZMN ZMN