Tadasha Mishra appointed as Jharkhand's acting DGP

Ranchi, Nov 7 (PTI) Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Tadasha Mishra was appointed as acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand, according to a government notification.

Mishra assumed her new position on Thursday, a day after Anurag Gupta resigned as the DIG.

"Tadasha Mishra, special secretary at Home, Prison & Disaster Management department, Jharkhand, is transferred and posted as in-charge Director General & Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand, Ranchi in her existing pay scale until further orders," the notification said.

Mishra is a 1994-batch IPS officer.

The government has accepted Gupta’s resignation and also his application for voluntary retirement.

“Gupta shall be considered retired with effect from November 06, 2025," the notification added.

Gupta, a 1990 batch officer, was removed from the post of Jharkhand DGP by the Election Commission ahead of the assembly polls in November last year. He was reappointed to the post on February 3. PTI SAN RG NN