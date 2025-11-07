Tadasha Mishra assumes charge as Jharkhand’s acting DGP

Ranchi, Nov 7 (PTI) Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Tadasha Mishra on Friday assumed charge as the acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand.

Mishra, a 1994-batch IPS officer, succeeded Anurag Gupta, who took voluntary retirement from service on Thursday.

After taking charge, Mishra said the immediate focus of the state police would be on the successful and peaceful celebration of Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15.

"For now, focus will remain on successfully celebrating Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15. In addition, actions against organised crime and anti-Naxal operations will continue," she said. PTI RPS RPS MNB