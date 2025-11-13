Tadoba tigress relocated to Sahyadri reserve

Chandrapur, Nov 13 (PTI) A sub-adult tigress from the buffer zone of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in eastern Maharashtra has been successfully relocated to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in the Western Ghats, officials said on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has approved the translocation of tigers from Tadoba-Andhari and Pench tiger reserves to the Sahyadri reserve.

A total of eight tigers will be relocated in phases over the next five years in an attempt to revive the big cat population in the Sahyadri ranges.

In the first phase, two sub-adult tigresses were selected for relocation, and the first of them, identified as T20SF2, was captured on Wednesday from Khadsangi forest range and translocated after a due health check-up, the officials said.

Prabhu Nath Shukla, Field Director, TATR, said, "The coordinated efforts of TATR and STR enabled the timely translocation of the first tigress. The previous success in relocating tigresses to Simlipal Tiger Reserve reflects the expertise of the TATR team." PTI COR KRK