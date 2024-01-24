Tagging of animals important for disbursement of milk subsidy in Maharashtra: Vikhe Patil

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PT) Maharashtra animal husbandry and dairy development minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Wednesday that tagging of cows and buffaloes was important to disburse the milk subsidy announced by the government in the state.

During the winter session of the state legislature last year, the government had announced to give a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers who supply it to cooperative dairies. The scheme is valid only for January and February.

During a review meeting with officials, Vikhe Patil said tagging of bovine animals is crucial for disbursing the subsidy amount. It will prevent misuse of the scheme, said officials.

The minister also asked officials to take extra care and ensure that no milk-producing farmer in the state is left out of the scheme.

“Once (the amount calculated on) Rs 29 per litre milk price is deposited in the bank accounts of milk producers, the government will transfer the subsidy amount to the same accounts,” the minister had said in the assembly while announcing the scheme last month.

Currently, dairies procure milk at Rs 29 per litre. PTI ND NR